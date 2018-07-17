Heavy rain in Sialkot

SIALKOT: The city and its adjoining areas received heavy rain on Monday. The rain turned weather pleasant and the people came out from their houses to enjoy the rain. The rain also reduced the level of heat and humidity but at the same time exposed poor sewerage facilities that badly disturbed the civic life. Several areas and roads, including Defense Road, Khadim Ali Road, Shahabpura Road, Kashmir Road, Railway Road, Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Rangpura Road, Imam Sahib Road, Karimpura Road, Hajipura, Hajipura Bund, Rangpura, Naikapura, Mubarakpura, Chowk Allama Iqbal, Sublime Chowk, Trunk Bazaar, Ramtalai, Karimpua, Adda Shahbaz Khan, Model Town, Muzaffarpur and Adalat Garha, inundated and created problems for the people. The rainwater also entered in the houses of low-lying areas created problems for the residents.