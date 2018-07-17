Tue July 17, 2018
Business

REUTERS
July 17, 2018

Bank of America profit jumps

Bengaluru: Bank of America Corp reported a 36.3 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by loan growth across its businesses, lower expenses and a smaller tax bill.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $6.47 billion in the second quarter, from $4.75 billion a year earlier. Earnings per share was 63 cents, up from 44 cents.

Analysts on average were expecting the bank to earn 57 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with estimates. Noninterest expense fell 5 percent, while tax bill was down by 43 percent.

