MMCL launches Yutong buses

KARACHI: Master Motors Corp. Ltd. (MMCL) in collaboration with Yutong, the largest manufacturer of buses in the world, has launched new 8.5m Grand Saloon Buses for the emerging Pakistani market, an announcement said on Monday.

“The assembling of 8.5 meter long bus has been started along with their standard 12 meter model at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Karachi in order to meet the increasing demand of Yutong buses in the Pakistani market,” the MMCL said in a statement.

Nadeem Malik, managing director MMCL, said they were the first company to start assembling Euro-3 buses in Pakistan and were already the market leader in this segment with 12 meter standard buses, setting new benchmarks in the industry.

MMCL is also an authorised assembler and dealer of world’s renowned brands like Mitsubishi Fuso, Foton Daimler, IVECO and Changan.