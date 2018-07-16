Mon July 16, 2018
Lahore

Our Correspondent
July 16, 2018

MMA to ensure women respect: Baloch

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General and MMA candidate from NA-130, Liaqat Baloch, has said that the MMA would ensure the womenfolk a respectable place in society in line with the Islamic teachings and provide them security and respectable jobs.

Addressing corner meetings in his area, he said that controlling inflation, promotion of the means of lawful earning, and provision of reasonable jobs to youths were also the motives of the MMA.

He said the enforcement of Islamic system was the best guarantee to stability, progress and prosperity of the country. He said that the country so far, was being ruled by those who had deviated from the Objectives Resolution. The country was burdened with heavy loans and loot and plunder was the order of the day which harmed the country’s image in the comity of the nations.

