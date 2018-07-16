Iran school official jailed over abuse of boys

TEHRAN: A supervisor at a Tehran boys´ high school has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and 80 lashes for sexual abuse of minors, Iran´s semi-official ISNA news agency said Sunday. Reports of assaults against several dozen pupils at a private school in the west of the capital sparked outrage in the Iranian press when they emerged in late May. The scandal even prompted the intervention of Iran´s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who demanded the judiciary take the necessary measures to punish the culprit. On Saturday a court found the school supervisor guilty of “sexual assault against minors”, “incitement to debauchery” and “undermining decency”, ISNA said. But the court dismissed accusations of rape after submitting the minors to medical tests.