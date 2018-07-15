EU observer faces delay to monitor elections

ISLAMABAD: The European Union Election Observation Mission (EUEOM) has said that monitoring of certain matters related to the electoral process in Pakistan has not been conducted due to the delay in grant of official permission. In an announcement, it has been said the EUEOM is functional since June 24 only after it was welcomed by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Long term observers (LTO) of the EUEOM have received permission a day before. In terms of the procedure pursued by the LTOs, the election process was not observed for a few days. But the monitoring started five weeks before the elections day.

The EUEOM was ready as per its procedure to appoint its observers at the beginning of June. However, the team of observers reached on June 24 due to bureaucratic hiccups. The 60-day monitoring process started in the month of July.

The announcement said that much time is not left in the holding of elections and this reason is giving rise to different reservations. The review or monitoring of certain important matters of the election including atmosphere and steps taken by the administration at the local level in different parts of the country will be difficult.

“Observers will adopt a neutral attitude in the electoral process and elementary report by them will be issued on July 27,” it said.