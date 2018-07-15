Siraj, Shujaat visit Bilour House

Ag Agencies

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) head Sirajul Haq on Saturday termed the new wave of terror attacks a conspiracy to postpone the upcoming general elections.

He was taking to reporters after a visit of the Bilour House to offer condolence over the death of ANP leader Haroon Bilour and 22 other party activists in the Yakatoot suicide attack.

JI leaders including Bahrullah Khan, Sidiqur Rehman Paracha and Hidayatullah were accompanying the party head.

They expressed deep sorrow over the target killing of the Awami National Party leader.

“JI would not let succeed those who want to destabilise the country and delay the elections,” the JI chief said and added that holding of free, fair and transparent elections was in the interest of nation and country.

Meanwhile, President Pakistan Muslim-League-Quaid (PML-Q) and former prime minister Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain on Saturday visited the Bilour House.

Shujaat Hussain offered his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family including Ghulam Ahmad Bilour Ilyas Bilour and Daniyal Bilour over Barrister Haroon Bilour’s martyrdom.

Talking to media persons, the PML-Q president said he had come to Peshawar only for condolence and he is deeply grieved over martyrdom of Barrister Haroon Bilour. “We share the grief and sorrow of the bereaved family and pray for patience for them,” he added.

Responding to queries from the media Ch Shujaat Hussain said he has heard about Nawaz Sharif has been lodged in A-Block compound of Adiala Jail.

On a question from media whether election will be held or not Shujaat Hussain said, “I do not know whether elections will be held or not but whatever is happening now should not happen.”