Two men who stole 2,000 motorcycles in 25 years caught

The Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Saturday arrested two members of an interprovincial gang of motorcycle-lifters involved in stealing more than 2,000 motorcycles.

The ACLC said in a statement that based on information, a raid was carried out in Korangi area, as a result of which two notorious criminals, identified as Sabir Khokhar and Mohammad Ashraf Khokhar, were arrested. A motorcycle in their possession was seized.

The preliminary investigation established that the two had been running the criminal business for the last 25 years, involving the reselling of stolen motorcycles.

They admitted to have stolen 1,500 to 2,000 motorcycles from different areas of the city. It was also revealed that the suspects had been arrested earlier as well and were out on bail.

They further disclosed that they had contacts with the leaders of an interprovincial gang, Zafar Brohi and Ataullah Brohi, who operated from Khuzdar in Balochistan.

They said that they received Rs5,000 per vehicle and that there were female members in the gang. Further investigations are under way.

Rangers raids

The paramilitary force arrested 13 suspects involved in street crimes and drug peddling.

A spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that raids were conducted in Jamshed Quarters, Gadap Town and Ferozabad areas from where five men -- Babar Khan, Mohammad Shahid, Shakir Illahi, Junaid and Khawaja Habib Ahmed who were involved in a number of street crimes -- were arrested.

Soldiers also conducted raids in Baloch Colony, Ferozabad and Jamshed Quarters, and caught six criminals, named as Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Adnan, Sohrab, Rashid, Fazal Wahib and Mohammad Iftikhar. The six were allegedly involved in drug peddling.

Separately, Rangers personnel arrested two suspects, Shahid Hussain and Lal Mohammad Brohi, in Jamshoro over charges of involvement in murder, attempt to murder and other heinous crimes.

The paramilitary force also seized weapons, stolen items and narcotics from their possession and handed them over to the local police for further legal proceedings.

Further investigations are under way.

A day earlier, in a joint operation with the Anti Violent Crime Cell, the Sindh Rangers had dismantled a network belonging to the banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and arrested four of its members. The operation was carried out in Salfia Colony.