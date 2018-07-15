Deadly water

The annual curse of a brain-eating amoeba which hits Karachi has claimed its fifth life this year. Health authorities have announced the death of a 14-year old who fell victim to the ‘naegleria fowleri’ organism which lives in fresh water rivers and streams but has infiltrated overhead and underground water tanks through the water supply system in Karachi. This puts many at risk. The 14-year old victim died at the Liaquat National Hospital as a result of multiple organ failure caused by a kind of meningitis which originates from the ‘naegleria fowleri’ organism. He had been brought in complaining of severe headache, vomiting and restlessness. It is believed the teenager may have contracted the illness after using water at a local mosque. His family maintains they use only piped water at home.

Health authorities have once again warned that people across the city need to use bleach in any tanks that store water in order to prevent the fatal organism from thriving in the sludge that occurs within tanks. Chlorinating water has also been recommended. However, these recommendations have been made virtually each year for over the last decade. The problem is that they are not implemented and that too few are aware of them. The organism does not usually create visible symptoms. But when it does it is almost always fatal. Untreated swimming pools, lakes or bodies of water which have not been treated with chemicals offer special threat. Following the latest deaths, officials in Karachi have suggested that water in reservoirs, tanks, pools, at mosques and at other places be tested. Given the condition in our country we cannot, however, be confident that this will happen. The suggestion that households be alerted about using chlorinated water is possibly more viable. So is the suggestion that the print and electronic media be used to alert people about the risks of bathing in ponds of water. In addition, doctors and ordinary people should be made aware of the earliest symptoms of the disease in the hope that it can be recognised quickly enough to save lives.