Parched Karachi

Despite tall claims by the Sindh government, there has been no significant development in the province. Even the biggest city, Karachi, is facing the acute shortage of water. Residents have to buy water tanker which cost in thousands.

Does development look like this? In some areas where mostly low-income families live, residents have to walk more than a mile to fill a bucket of water. Water is the basic necessity of humans and it is extremely shameful that people are deprived of it.

Razia Baig ( Hyderabad )