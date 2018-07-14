Sat July 14, 2018
National

RAR
Raja Abdul Rahman
July 14, 2018

Six friends drowned in flood drain near Murree

MURREE: Six friends have drowned in a flood drain near Malach at the Murree Express Way on late Thursday night.

According to Murree Rescue 1122 sources a caller informed them at 3:50 a.m. about the incident and six dead bodies were recovered after almost 7 hours hectic rescue operation.

It is learnt that the 13 friends riding on eight motor bikes were on their way to Rawalpindi after attending urs of Baba Lal Shah at Soorasi Syedan when heavy rainfall forced them to take shelter on road side, but heavy storm of water engulfed their bikes and when they tried to save the bikes all of them were dragged by the forceful flood water. Seven out of thirteen were rescued while six youths were died in the incident.

All the deceased were belonging from Rawalpindi are Faisal, Saquib, Danish, Ishfaq, Usama and Raheel.

