Woman among two killed in road accidents

KARACHI: Two persons including, a woman were killed, in different road accidents in the metropolis on Friday.
According to rescue sources, a speeding vehicle hit a 40-year-old woman, Kaima wife of Muhammad Anwar, in North Karachi’s under bypass. As a result, she suffered severe injuries and died on the spot. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) for an autopsy. Separately, a fast-moving car hit a motorbike on Northern bypass. As a result, a 30-year-old man, Ayyaz suffered serious head injuries and died on the spot.
