Soldier martyred in Waziristan ambush

MIRANSHAH: One soldier embraced martyrdom and another was injured when the vehicle of the security forces was attacked in Mirali tehsil of the North Waziristan tribal district on Friday, sources said.
The sources said the security forces personnel were patrolling the Harmuz area of the Mirali tehsil of the tribal district in a vehicle when attacked by a group of terrorists.
A soldier, Aftab, was martyred in the attack while another soldier, Muhammad Khalil, was injured in the incident. The sources said small arms were used in the ambush. The security forces ringed the area and launched a search operation subsequently.
