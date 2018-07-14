Asfandyar, Sherpao condemn Bannu, Balochistan explosions

PESHAWAR: The leaders of various political parties on Friday condemned the bomb explosions in Bannu and Mastung in Balochistan.

Awami National Party (ANP) chief Asfandyar Wali Khan condemned the bomb attacks on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl leader Akram Khan Durrani in Bannu and Balochistan Awami Party leader Nawabzada Siraj Raisani in Mastung. He said these attacks were a continuation of the Yakatoot terror incident. He prayed for the victims of the explosions, saying, his party was opposed to terrorism everywhere.

Qaumi Watan Party head Aftab Sherpao also condemned the twin blasts in Bannu and in Mastung. He was addressing a public rally in Khesara Nehri in Charsadda in connection with the election campaign.