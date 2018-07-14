Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath : Religious parties flay govt for challenging verdict

LAHORE: Religious parties and organisations observed a black day Friday condemning caretaker government’s decision for challenging before the Supreme Court the judgment of Islamabad High Court Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, regarding the amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath case.

The religious leaders from different schools of thought including Muttahida Tehrik Khatm-e-Nabuwwat Rabita Committee leader Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema, Majlis Ahrar-e-Islam leader Ataul Muhemin Bukhari, Tanzeem-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Akif Saeed, Maulana Zahidur Rashedi, Kafeel Bukhari, JUI-S Secretary General Abdul Rauf Farooqi, Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Dr Farid Paracha, Maulana Ilyas Chinioti, JUP leader Sardar Muhammad Khan Leghari, Qari Rafiq Wajhwi and others in their meetings and Friday sermons condemned the caretaker government for trespassing the religious sentiments of Pakistani Muslims. They warned that such a move would create unrest in the country. Abdul Latif Khalid Cheema demanded the government for immediately withdrawing the decision otherwise the religious parties would announce future strategy on the matter.