Train derails in Lalamusa

LALAMUSA: A Rawalpindi-bound train derailed here on Friday. The non-stop train was going to Rawalpindi from Lahore when its engine and two coaches derailed, which created panic among the passengers. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

tree plantation: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tauseef Dilshad Khatana Friday directed relevant authorities to pay attention to greenbelts of the city.

Addressing a meeting, the DC asked officials of the Forest Department to pay attention to keep drainage system in the city functional during monsoon season.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Dr Irfanullah Warraich, Chief Officers Mahmood Iqbal Gondal, Azmat Qadir Goraya, Azmat Farid and SDO Forest Hamad Tareen also attended the meeting.

The DC ordered maintenance of green belts on the GT Road, Bhimber Road, Rehman Shaheed Road, Jalalpur Jattan and other roads.