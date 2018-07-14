COAS confirms death sentences to 12 terrorists

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed death sentences of 12 'hardcore terrorists', according to an Inter-Services Public Relations statement. The convicts were tried by special military courts. Additionally, six convicts have been awarded life imprisonment. The terrorists were involved in attacks on armed forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan, destruction of educational institutions and killing of innocent civilians. They were also involved in attacking Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan prisons. Overall, the 12 terrorists were involved in the killing of 99 people including seven civilians and 92 armed forces personnel and injuring 58 others. Arms and explosives were also recovered from their possession.