IU staffers, faculty to donate one-day pay to fund for dams

Iqra University (IU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Wasim Qazi announced on Thursday that one-day salaries of IU employees and faculty members of all campuses in the fund for the construction of Bhasha and Mohmand dams in light of the orders of the chief justice of Pakistan.

The varsity has five campuses -- Main Campus, North Campus, Gulshan Campus, Airport Campus and Islamabad Campus. Dr Wasim lauded the decision and termed the building of the new dams pivotal for the nation’s interest.

He said that the people of the country had always played an active role in social and welfare services, but it was time to play the most important role in resolving the water crisis of the country.

“All stakeholders and people from every walk of life should play a role in this national cause,” he said, adding that Pakistan would have the highest water deficiency in the region by 2040. He called for creating a consensus on building these dams.

He maintained that due to a lack of storage units and resources, water worth Rs21 billion was wasted and that there was a need for three more dams having the same capacity as that of the Mangla Dam to address this emergent issue.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) announced on its members would contribute three days’ pay to the fund for the construction of the two dams, Geo News had reported.

"To show solidarity towards a noble cause raised by the honourable chief justice of Pakistan of raising funds for the much-needed dams, PALPA and its members proudly announce it will be contributing three days’ salary towards the fund," a statement by PALPA read.