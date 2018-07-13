Heavy rain lashes parts of City

LAHORE: Heavy but scattered rain hit the provincial capital on Thursday afternoon while Meteorological office predicted heavy rain in the city during the next 24 hours.

Heavy rain hit the city in the afternoon and inundated several localities, including Johar Town, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Sabzazar, Wahdat Road, Garden Town, Faisal Town, Township, Wapda Town, Raiwind, Sant Nagar, Anarkali, Ichhra, Mozang, Samanabad, Railway Station, Garhi Shahu, Davis Road, Upper Mall, Gulberg and many other localities. However, rainwater was drained out until evening from all major roads.

Meteorological officials said seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward. Monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are continuously penetrating upper parts of the country and likely to continue in the coming days while a westerly wave lies over northern parts of the country.

They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat Divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Zhob, Bannu, Dera Ismael Khan Divisions and Fata. Very hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country.

Following the rain, Wasa MD Syed Zahid Aziz activated teams to clear the roads and drain out accumulated rainwater.

Wasa teams were already present at 22 points in the city where they have erected permanent monsoon camps. Wasa officials said 26mm rain was recorded at airport side while in the city, 11mm rain was recorded.

Rainfall was recorded in many cities, including Kakul 63mm, Saidu Sharif 24mm, Malam Jabba 20mm, Balakot 17mm, Dir 01mm, Gujranwala 32mm, Islamabad (Zero Point 21mm, Golrha, Bokra 06mm, Saidpur 02mm), Murree 15mm, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 14mm, Shamsabad 01mm), Jhelum 03mm, Mangla 01mm, Rawalakot 14mm, Muzaffarabad 12mm, Garhi Dupatta 10mm and Kotli 09mm. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore, it was 30°C, minimum was 28.7°C and humidity level was 78 percent.