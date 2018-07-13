Open House at Institute of Space Technology

Islamabad : The Institute of Space Technology (IST) organised its 9th Open House here Wednesday, with students of Aerospace, Electrical, Mechanical, Materials Science and Engineering and Space Science captivating visitors with skills displays of their senior design projects.

The event holds special significance for research and development organizations and industry as it provides an opportunity for them to witness the students’ skills of analysing problems and giving workable solutions. The assessment of these skills helps in identifying potential employees from the graduating batch.

Employers took keen interest in the displayed projects, interacted with students, and even interviewed many potential candidates. They appreciated the creativity of the students and their grip over various subjects as they explained their projects, which numbered 106.

IST maintains close collaboration with the industry. This collaboration has helped develop a culture of research and development. The industry poses its problems to students, who then work to find workable and practicable solutions, thus strengthening the norm of research which is vital for any country to join the ranks of the developed world.

Employers and guests who visited the Open House included people belonging to the academia, R&D organizations and industry including Halliburton, Princely Jets, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Engro Fertilizer, Nayatel, Dynea Pakistan Limited, Pakistan National and Accreditation Council, Ministry of Science and Technology, Survey of Pakistan, Army Aviation Engineering School (EME), Air Headquarters Islamabad, the National Space Agency of Pakistan, NESCOM, KRL, PAEC, CAE, Army Aviation Engineering School Nanoscience and Technology Department, National Centre for Physics, W&W Company, E-Care Vision, Ignite National Technology Tech, TPL Maps, National University of Science & Technology (NUST) and Air University.