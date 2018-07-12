Thu July 12, 2018
Sports

Agencies
July 12, 2018

Federer impresses Tendulkar with cricket skills

WIMBLEDON: Is there anything Roger Federer can’t do? There aren’t many people who could teach Sachin Tendulkar a thing or two about cricket, but Federer appears to be one of them.

Tendulkar, the former India captain widely renowned as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, was impressed by Federer’s form after the 20-time Grand Slam champion was spotted praticising his forward defence during his victory over Adrian Mannarino at Wimbledon. Mannarino had returned a long Federer backhand and the Swiss maestro wasted no time in showing off his cricket skills, which captured social media by storm.

