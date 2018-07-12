Sherpao condemns Peshawar suicide attack

CHARSADDA: Condemning the suicide attack on Awami National Party leader Haroon Bilour, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao said on Wednesday terrorism had played havoc with the lives of the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal areas.

Addressing a public meeting in Shabqadar in connection with the election campaign, he said it was time for the government to devise a strategy for effectively tackling the problem. He expressed deep sorrow over the martyrdom of the ANP Haroon Bilour and other workers.

Expressing his heartfelt sympathies with the families of the deceased and wounded people, Sherpao said the bloodshed had also caused serious unrest to the people of Pakistan. "It is the need of the hour that all the political parties and stakeholders should jointly work to take unified stance against terrorists in order to restore peace to ensure the safety of life and property of the people," he added.