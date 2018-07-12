Sindh screams

Election 2018 is witnessing the first election campaign of a third generation Bhutto – Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. It was the 2008 elections – right after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto – when the PPP last won most seats and got a golden opportunity to govern and prove itself. However, it failed badly. The party which was given birth to on the roti, kapra aur makaan slogan would call itself a national party. However, over the years its dominance and popularity lost their glory and the PPP restricted itself to Sindh. The downfall of the party happened because of its own doing. Literally zero governance coupled with shameless nepotism and the misuse of people’s mandate ruined national institutions and resources.

Corruption cases of its ministers, whether federal or provincial, brought shame to its once shiny history. The situation in interior Sindh – the only remaining stronghold of the PPP – is the worst. Death is dancing at tunes in areas like Thar. Children in the city which is rich in reserves are dying of malnutrition and stunted growth owing to the gross negligence of the authorities concerned. Whenever the PPP chants its slogan and makes promises for prosperity and development, the entire Sindh screams.

Bhunesh Maheshwari

Karachi