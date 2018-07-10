Handball camp shifted to Lahore

KARACHI: Pakistan handball team camp in connection with the Asian Games has been shifted from Islamabad to Lahore due to lack of a proper hall at the federal capital’s Pakistan Sports Complex whose Liaquat Gymnasium is not ready for training. In all 24 players and three officials were in the camp. The final squad would be announced after a few days of training. Pakistan have been placed in tough Group B with the 2014 Incheon Asian Games runners-up South Korea and Japan. “It’s a very tough group,” an official of the federation.”Our position in indoor handball is not strong but we are sending the side in order to prepare for the South Asian Games,” the official said. The two leading sides from each group will advance to the quarter-finals. The remaining teams will play classification matches. The event will begin from August 13.Pakistan team will leave for Indonesia on August 11.