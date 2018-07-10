Six arrested in Vietnam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANOI: Six people have been arrested in Vietnam for running an online betting ring based on a server in the Philippines that had attracted thousands of gamblers, state media reported on Monday. The arrests came as authorities across Southeast Asia were on high alert for a betting spike linked to the ongoing World Cup, and followed a raid in Vietnam on an online football gambling operation last month.
