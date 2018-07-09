Russia’s record holder Ignashevich retires

MOSCOW: Russia’s most-capped player Sergei Ignashevich announced his retirement from soccer on Sunday after the hosts were eliminated by Croatia on penalties in the World Cup quarter-final hours earlier.

The 38-year-old defender, who spent his entire club career at Russian clubs, was a key member of Russia’s run to the last eight at their home tournament, having played in each of their five matches.

According to world soccer’s governing body FIFA he earned a total of 127 caps, scoring nine goals, and holding the record for most international appearances by any Russian player. Ignashevich also captained CSKA Moscow to the 2005 UEFA Cup title.

“This was my last World Cup, my last tournament and the last match of my soccer career. If it wasn’t for the World Cup, I think I would have ended (my career) earlier,” Ignashevich said in a video posted on social media.