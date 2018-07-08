Musharraf can steer country out of crises, says APML leader

CHITRAL: All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) head Dr Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry said on Saturday that his party had fielded about 300 candidates across the country for the upcoming general election.

Addressing a gathering here, he said that former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf had the ability to pull the country of the prevailing mess.

Local party leaders including district president Sultan Wazir, Suhrab Khan, Waqas Ahmad and others were present on the occasion.

Dr Amjad added his party manifesto envisaged changes in the foreign policy and called for having good relations with other countries.

“The Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ruined government departments and committed corruption,” he alleged.

He said that it was Pervez Musharraf who held talks with China to undertake the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

Dr Amjad asserted that the former president would soon return to Pakistan and appear before the Supreme Court. He added that APML did not need to enter into an alliance with any political party.