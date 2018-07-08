ECP asked to ensure 5pc tickets for woman candidates

PESHAWAR: The Aurat Foundation and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women said on Saturday that some political parties did not issue 5 percent tickets to women candidates.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Aurat Foundation Resident Director Shabina Ayaz and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women Chairperson Neelum Toru asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of the issue.

They said that the Aurat Foundation, the Commission on the Status of Women and the USAID had launched a project in Swabi, Bannu, Kohat and Peshawar districts to involve the women in the upcoming general election.

Neelum Toru said the political parties had fielded women candidates in areas where female population has already faced with a number of issues and would hardly win in these areas.

Shabina Ayaz informed the Aurat Foundation would be monitoring the elections with its presence in 23 districts of the province.

She asked the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to publicise forms 45 and 46 and direct the polling officials and agents of the political parties for counting the women candidates’ votes separately at the end of the polling.