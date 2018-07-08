Placing Pakistan on grey list not to affect economy: Pak envoy

WASHINGTON: Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali Jahangir Siddiqui has said inclusion of Pakistan in grey list will make no difference for national economy hoping Pakistan will come out of grey list within 15 months.

Placement of Pakistan in grey list of Paris based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will make no difference on national economy. It is expected that Pakistan will come out of grey list within 15 months, he said this while talking to a foreign TV channel here.

He underlined that government is committed to make laws against money laundering more stringent. About economic situation of Pakistan he said during the last few years national economy has registered remarkable improvement. During the previous financial year GDP growth rate remained 5.5 percent, he said. Owing to billion dollars CPEC project economy and investment sectors have witnessed a splendid boost, he added.

To a question he said Trump administration recognised the importance of bilateral ties between Pakistan and US and peace in Afghanistan.