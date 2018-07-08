259,000 cops to perform election duty

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari presided over a meeting to discuss preparations for the general elections.

The meeting decided to deploy 259,000 policemen for the election duty. The meeting also decided to provide security to important political personalities due to threats. Security will also be provided to public gatherings and rallies. Addressing the meeting, Dr Hasan Askari said 47,473 polling stations would be set up for voting for 141 seats of the National Assembly and 297 seats of the provincial assembly of Punjab. Coordination with the Pakistan Army, Rangers and other security agencies to maintain peace is also being given the final shape. Section 144 has been imposed across Punjab for the implementation of the election code of conduct. The Cabinet Committee for Law and Order regularly reviews the security situation in the province, he was informed.

The chief minister directed indiscriminate action against violators of the election code of conduct and said divisional and district administration and police should take immediate step against the violation of the code of conduct. "Everybody should discharge their duties with honesty and dedication. We will be able to discharge our national duty in an effective manner, if we work with honesty and dedication. The interim government is taking all possible measures with consultation," he added. The interim chief minister directed to pay special attention to law and order and security situations. The meeting also decided to constantly monitor protective embankments in view of flooding. The chief minister said all possible efforts should be made to manage flooding and deal with monsoon rains. "Departments concerned should keep themselves alert during relief and rescue work during rains. The flood monitoring room is working 24/7. The departments have set good example by showing excellent performance during heavy rains. It proves that we can get good results with teamwork," he added.