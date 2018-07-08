Lawai remanded to FIA till 11th in money laundering case

KARACHI: A local court on Saturday accepted the request for granting physical remand of prominent banker and former president Asif Ali Zardari’s close aide Hussain Lawai and his companion Talha Raza.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is probing a potential laundering scandal of Rs35 billion implicating a top political leader along with his businessman and banker friends.

Arrested a day earlier, Lawai and Raza were brought to the court of South Judicial Magistrate Shahrukh Shahnawaz, who granted the FIA’s request and remanded the two accused until July 11. Earlier, the investigators supplied the copies of the case to Lawai’s attorney, Advocate Shaukat Hayat, who told the court that an inquiry of a dormant case was reopened and was not worthy in legal terms.

The investigators, however, claimed that they had enough and sound evidence against the two accused. They said the two accused had committed money laundering of around Rs7 billion and the FIA had succeeded in recovering Rs4 billion.