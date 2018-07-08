Sun July 08, 2018
July 8, 2018

Life in a hostel

Hostel facilities in Punjab’s education institutions are unsatisfactory. Hostel canteens offer substandard food at high prices. In addition, hostel rooms do not have air-conditioner that can help students beat the heat of the scorching summer.

In some institutions, hostel rooms do not even have fans. Students pay a sufficient amount of hostel fee and yet they are deprived of basic facilities. The education department needs to have a look into the matter.

Hamid Majeed ( Lahore )

