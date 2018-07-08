Life in a hostel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hostel facilities in Punjab’s education institutions are unsatisfactory. Hostel canteens offer substandard food at high prices. In addition, hostel rooms do not have air-conditioner that can help students beat the heat of the scorching summer.
In some institutions, hostel rooms do not even have fans. Students pay a sufficient amount of hostel fee and yet they are deprived of basic facilities. The education department needs to have a look into the matter.
Hamid Majeed ( Lahore )
