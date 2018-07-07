Rangers arrest notorious gangster, street criminals in raids

KARACHI: The Sindh Rangers conducted a targeted operation in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested a notorious gangster on Friday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that a video got viral on social media in June wherein mugging incidents carried out by the culprit were captured.

Based on the information collected, a raid was conducted in Block-13D of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested Sheezan Ali. During the interrogation, he admitted to other crimes and disclosed that since 2007, he had been operating a drug den and torched vehicles in Garden and Golimar areas.

In 2009, he joined a Lyari-based gang war’s Ustaad Fateh group. The accused said he used to guard a torture cell for the gang situated in Golimar. In 2011, the accused was arrested by the Jamshed Town police and was imprisoned for four years in a target killing case.

After his release, he resumed drug peddling and dacoits. He would carry out criminal activity in Nazimabad and Rizvia Society areas. Further investigations are underway.