Bodies of three Pakistanis killed in S Africa reach home

LAHORE: The bodies of three men, who mysteriously died in South Africa, arrived in Pakistan on Friday morning, Geo News reported.

The deceased, who include two brothers, Riaz and Asif and their cousin, Bilal, had been living in South Africa for the past six years, had been killed on July 2. All three were residents of Mananwala in Sheikhupura district.

According to deceased's relatives, the three men had first been killed and then their bodies were burned.

