Seven suspected Qaeda fighters killed in Yemen drone strike

ADEN: Seven suspected Al-Qaeda fighters were killed Friday when a drone targeted their car in the southern Yemeni province of Shabwa, a security official said.

The car was hit as it drove along a side road in Shabwa’s Bihan district, the official, from forces loyal to President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognised government, told AFP.

The US military is the only force known to operate armed drones over Yemen.

The security official said the militants were members of Al-Qaeda, and said the aircraft that carried out the strike was American.

The United States considers the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula to be the radical group’s most dangerous branch.