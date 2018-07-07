Gangster among eight suspects arrested by Rangers

The Sindh Rangers conducted a targeted operation in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested a notorious gangster on Friday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said that a video got viral on social media in June wherein mugging incidents carried out by the culprit were captured.

Based on the information collected, a raid was conducted in Block-13D of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and arrested Sheezan Ali. During the interrogation, he admitted to other crimes and disclosed that since 2007, he had been operating a drug den and torched vehicles in Garden and Golimar areas.

In 2009, he joined a Lyari-based gang war’s Ustaad Fateh group. The accused said he used to guard a torture cell for the gang situated in Golimar.

In 2011, the accused was arrested by the Jamshed Town police and was imprisoned for four years in a target killing case.

After his release, he resumed drug peddling and dacoits. He would carry out criminal activity in Nazimabad and Rizvia Society areas. Further investigations are underway.

The spokesman added that Rangers also conducted raids in other areas where seven more accused were arrested.

Two suspects, identified as Ashfaq Roshan and Moin Ahmed Ansari, involved in extortion offences, were arrested in Malir while raids carried out in Liaquatabad, Memom Goth and Landhi areas resulted in the arrests of five street criminals -- Danish, Zeeshan, Jawed, Saleem and Umair.

The Rangers also seized weapons and stolen items from their possession and handed them over to the local police for further legal proceedings.