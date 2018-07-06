‘USAID promoting mango export’

LAHORE : The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) celebrated continued support to Pakistan’s mango sector by organising a “Mangolicious Culinary Competition” in collaboration with a private institute here on Thursday.

According to a press release, USAID Punjab Director Lea Swanson and US Consulate’s Political Economic Section Chief Ann Mason witnessed students display their culinary skills using different varieties of mangoes.

The US-Pakistan Partnership for Agricultural Market Development (AMD) is promoting the export of Pakistani mangoes to the international markets.

“Despite being one of the world’s leading producers of mangoes, Pakistan exports less than 10% of its total production to the global market. The US government, through USAID, is determined to increase access to new markets for Pakistani mango farmers while ensuring compliance with international grading standards and export protocols.

We want to make Pakistani mangoes as competitive as they can be in international markets,” Lea Swanson noted in her remarks. Swanson congratulated the participating students saying, “We are passionate about celebrating and investing in the incredible talents of Pakistani youth.”