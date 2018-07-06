Four TTP terrorists arrested in Bahawalpur

LAHORE : Bahawalpur CTD team arrested four terrorists of banned Tehreek Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an intelligence based operation.

The CTD was informed that four terrorists of TTP had reached south Punjab with a terrorism plan to hit some politicians and the personnel of a sensitive agency working in the field.

Upon which officials of various agencies including CTD carried out a raid and arrested Abdullah, Naimat Rahim, Salman Rahim and Mansoor Rahim.

The officials recovered three hand grenades, 1 rocket, maps of sensitive installations and motivational literature of TTP from the possession of the arrested terrorists. Investigation has been started and a case has been registered in CTD Police Station.

briefed: Punjab Highway Patrol DIG visited central control room of Punjab Highway Patrol at Gulberg-III on Thursday.

He was briefed that every call received at the control room was recorded for quality check assurance. The DIG checked the movement of patrolling vehicles through tracking system.

Dolphin Squad: SP Mujahid held a meeting to review the last month performance of Dolphin Squad here on Thursday.

The meeting was informed that Dolphin Squad responded 3,699 15 Rescue calls during the month of June and arrested 145 criminals.

The squad also arrested 232 criminals, 11 target offenders and unearthed nine gangs of criminals during the said month.

The squad got 33 cases registered against wheelie doers, reunited 12 lost children with their families, shifted 26 injured people to nearby hospitals and restored traffic at 293 points during the month of June.

ELECTROCUTED: A 40-year-old man was found dead in his house in Sundar area. The deceased identified as Alyas hailed from Sahiwal and worked in a local bakery. It was suspected that Alyas died of electrocution. Body was removed to morgue.

Workshop: Youth groups and innovators from district Layyah announced initiating mass awareness campaign on women protection with a special focus on harassment.

This was resolved at the end of a two-day training workshop on women protection laws.

It was organised by NGOs in collaboration with Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) here on Thursday.

During the workshop, the youth groups and innovators got orientation about concepts of gender, women protection and harassment and contents and modalities of existing women protection laws in Punjab and as to how to use the PCSW Helpline to protect women against violence.

It was reiterated that launching of youth-led campaign for women protection will help in implementation of the Punjab Youth Policy 2012 and also strengthen the work of Punjab Commission on Status of Women.

Such training opportunities also provide due professional and personal exposure to youth from rural areas.

The workshop participants also had a study trip to office of the Punjab Commission on Status of Women Helpline 1043, which is a toll free Helpline established by the government.

Through all-female call centre staff and legal advisors, this Helpline provides guidance and legal advice to women all over Punjab facing problems related to harassment, property dispute, domestic violence, etc. In charge of the Helpline 1043, Imran Javed Qureshi, briefed that 80,000 calls have been received and entertained by the Helpline.

accord: Virtual University (VU) and National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC) on Thursday signed an agreement under which NTC will establish secure and efficient Internet Bandwidth connectivity services for VU owned campuses across the country.

Virtual University Director Finance Naeem Tariq and NTC Director General (Technical) Engr. Miraj Gul signed the agreement.

Under the agreement, all internet traffic will be transmitted through Fiber Optic Backbone of National Telecommunication Corporation and all VU sites will be connected through fiber optic cable.

Both the organisations will develop strategic cooperation through technological infrastructure, and resource sharing.