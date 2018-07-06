Consortium for Applied Data Science launched

LAHORE : The launch of Consortium for Applied Data Science (CADS) will help the researchers at Information Technology University (ITU), Punjab, to analyse data about various sectors gathered by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to find solutions through one platform for policy-makers and to make public sector efficient and transparent.

The founding Vice-Chancellor of ITU Dr Umar Saif, who is also PITB Chairman, said this in his opening remarks at the launch of a Consortium for Applied Data Science supported by Alan Turing Institute, the National Centre for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in the United Kingdom (UK), here Thursday.

Dr Saif said that with the launch of the Consortium, Pakistan has taken a leap forward in the development of the Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry, which being a tangible field with broad spectrum would enable the stakeholders to benefit from machine learning.

This Consortium for Applied Data Science would be a key enabler in improving the prosperity of the nation as well as creating a regional hub for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence advancement, he stated.

He also informed that stamping project generated revenue worth USD 100 million by cutting the fake or forged stamp papers in a year. For a country like Pakistan that was entirely dependent on its cotton production, data science could bring a positive impact in production or classification of the crop.

Shakeel Ahmed Khan, an expert in Artificial Intelligence, discussed developing economies using Big Data and Algorithm and said AI would affect every sector of life. Dr Tony Bellotti of Imperial College London also spoke while Dr Faisal Kamran of ITU, senior economists, officials, representatives from academia, industry and students participated in the Question & Answer session.

UHS: The 136th meeting of Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Health Sciences (UHS) was held here on Thursday with UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Shaukat in the chair.

According to a press release issued here, the board considered the thesis reports of Dr Muhammad Nadir Iqbal MPhil (Human Genetics & Molecular Biology), Samra Zafar MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Haematotechnology), Dr Talha Mannan MPhil (Medical Laboratory Sciences-Microbiology), Dr Sajjid Hussain MHPE, Dr Naeem Murtaza MDS (Orthodontics), Dr Sumira Kiran MS (Neurosurgery), Dr Umer Sibtain Fazli MD (Medicine) and Dr Farrukh Mehmood MS (Paediatric Surgery).

The following synopses were also considered for registration of students in various postgraduate courses: “Effect of seabuckthorn (Hippophae rhamnoides-l) on acetaminophen induced hepatotoxicity in adult albino rats” by Dr Annum Basit MPhil (Anatomy), “Diagnostic accuracy of fecal calprotectin as a biomarker of inflammatory bowel disease” by Dr Adeel Iqbal MPhil (Chemical Pathology), “Raised GGT and NT-pro BNP levels and short term mortality in ischemic stroke” by Dr Farhat Rafi MPhil (Chemical Pathology), “Outcome of daclatasvir, sofosbuvir, ribavirin therapy and interleukin 28B polymorphism on sustained viral response in hepatitis c patients” by Dr Zain Aamir MPhil (Pharmacology), “Failure of glycemic control in diabetic patients on pioglitazone with major and minor allele of rs1801282 PPAR Gamma gene” by Dr Muhammad Usman MPhil (Pharmacology), “Perceived causes of stress, burnout and coping strategies among postgraduate dental students in a public sector Health university” by Dr Sarah Ghafoor MHPE and “Visual field and hormonal outcome of endoscopic transnasal transsphenoidal surgery for pituitary macro adenomas” by Dr Abdullah MS (Neurosurgery).

Teachers: Punjab Teachers Union expressed concerns over non-payment of remuneration to examiners and paper checkers by the Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) demanding the Caretaker Chief Minister to take notice of the issue.