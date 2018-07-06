Fri July 06, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

A
APP
July 6, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Two children hurt in Nasirabad blast

QUETTA: At least two children were injured in a hand grenade blast in Goth Bilawal Bugti area of Nasirabad district on Thursday. According to police sources, the blast occurred when children were playing with a hand grenade which they found near the stream. As a result, 8-year-old Ali Bakhsh and 6-year-old Noor Khan received wounds and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid. Soon after, police and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar