Two children hurt in Nasirabad blast

QUETTA: At least two children were injured in a hand grenade blast in Goth Bilawal Bugti area of Nasirabad district on Thursday. According to police sources, the blast occurred when children were playing with a hand grenade which they found near the stream. As a result, 8-year-old Ali Bakhsh and 6-year-old Noor Khan received wounds and were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical aid. Soon after, police and bomb disposal squad team reached the site and cordoned off the entire area. Further investigation was underway.