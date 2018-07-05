University of Malakand and Lasoona sign MoU

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
aPESHAWAR: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between University of Malakand and LASOONA, a non-governmental organisation.
The MoU was signed at a ceremony at University of Malakand which was attended by Gul Zaman, Vice Chancellor of the university, and Azam Khan, Executive Director LASOONA. They said the aim of the MoU was to promote cooperation and activities in various fields.
