Army assistance to ensure smooth, peaceful polls: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk expressed hope that the assistance of army personnel would complement efforts to ensure smooth and peaceful conducting of upcoming general elections in the country.

The Prime Minister recalled successful experience of past by-elections while discussing deployment of the army personnel during the electoral process in the briefing given to him on Wednesday about the mandate and working of Ministry of Defence. It was arranged at the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

Minister for Defence ® Lieutenant General Naeem Khalid Lodhi, Secretary to the Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (R) Zamirul Hasan Shah and senior government officials were present during the briefing. Secretary Defence Lt. Gen (R) Zamirul Hasan Shah gave a detailed briefing on working of the Ministry. The Secretary also briefed the Prime Minister about deployment of the army personnel during forthcoming general elections 2018. The Prime Minister appreciated the important role of the Ministry towards defence of the country.

Earlier talking to Prime Minister Azad Kashmir Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider, Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk said that international community must play its role for the realisation of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people as promised to them by the UNSC relevant Resolutions. Raja Farooq called on Prime Minister here on Wednesday. Overall situation in Azad Jammu & Kashmir in general and the plight of the innocent people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in particular came under discussion during the meeting. Condemning the reign of state sponsored terrorism as well as grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces on the unarmed civilians of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Prime Minister stated that the international community must play its role for the realization of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people as promised to them through the UNSC relevant Resolutions.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support of the people and the government of Pakistan to the people of Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.