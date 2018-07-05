‘Pakistan safe, full of opportunities for foreign investment’

Islamabad : Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has said that Pakistan is the safe and full of opportunities for foreign investments, Azerbaijan business community can have good business activities in this country.

While giving exclusive interview to ‘The News’ Ambassador said that 31st Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI) Achievement Award Ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan is a good platform for the business community of both sides to explore new business opportunities.

He said Achievement Award Ceremony would not only be the biggest business meeting but also would facilitate people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

The ambassador said that trade volume between Pakistan and Azerbaijan is increasing and in first quarter of 2018 it was $17 million. “But still it’s not satisfactory and it has to be increased,” he added.

“Azerbaijan and Pakistan have cooperation in all spheres and fields which always need a further research. The main sectors which we have cooperation are defence industry, military-technical, humanitarian, science, tourism, trade, agriculture and industry.

Ambassador Ali Alizada further noted that Pakistani business community can avail the opportunity to invest in different sectors of Azerbaijani economy including agriculture, food, mango, citrus, construction sector, pharmaceuticals, surgical instruments and sport goods. He said same for Azerbaijan’s business community so that they can also invest in Pakistan in different sectors including tourism, oil products, energy, textile, services sector, and can export pomegranates and strawberries of Azerbaijan which are very good in quality.

“We have many facilities for foreign investors. Government implements open door policy to allure investments to the economy of the country. We have different industrial and technology parks in which foreigners enjoy certain tax holidays and exemptions for many years.”

Ambassador told “The News” that Pakistani business community can get help from the website www.azexport.az, which provides all the useful information about export opportunities of the country.

While delivering his message to Azerbaijani, as well as international business community Ambassador said that Pakistan is safe country for the foreign investment.

“Pakistan is full of opportunities for the foreign investment, as it’s an emerging country and there are lots of empty spaces for foreign investors, which they can fill,” he said.

At the end Ambassador mentioned that this year Azerbaijan is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its independence and President of Azerbaijan has declared 2018 as the Year of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. He said the creation of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic 100 years ago was a historic event for the nation; moreover it was the first democratic republic established in the Muslim world and was recognized by other countries. “During its 23 months of existence a lot has been done for political reforms. It is enough to mention that women were granted the right of vote in Azerbaijan much earlier than in many European countries and even than in the USA.”

Ambassador further said that the Republic of Azerbaijan which is the successor of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic is now progressing confidently and has became one of the countries of the world with developing economy and also other spheres.