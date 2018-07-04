Denmark-based Yousuf in Pak soccer squad for Asiad

KARACHI: Denmark-based Yousuf Butt is expected to serve as a frontline goalkeeper for Pakistan football team in the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in the Indonesian cities of Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2.

The News learnt through a credible source in the Pakistan team on Tuesday that Yousuf has been included in the Pakistan’s squad for Asian Games as the only foreign-based senior player. The source said that the other two senior players, who will be part of the Asian Games squad, are home-based. As per rules of the Asian Games a nation can keep in its Under-23 squad for the Asiad only three senior players. Yousuf is yet to join the camp. The Toronto-born acrobatic goalkeeper plays for Denmark second division club Greve Fodbold.

Pakistan’s other Denmark-based player Mohammad Ali and Hassan Bashir also play for the same club. A 26-member Pakistan team, carrying 20 players and six officials, will participate in the Asian Games football event which will begin from August 14. Meanwhile Pakistan’s Danish captain Hassan Bashir, who will arrive in Lahore later this week, will be utilised in the SAFF Championship to be held in Bangladesh from September 4-15.

Meanwhile former Pakistan’s captain Kaleemullah has not yet joined national team camp. Kaleem, who has been playing professional football in Turkey, had been called to the camp by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on June 29.

Ahead of the Asiad Pakistan team will travel to Bahrain on July 15 to play a few practice matches against the local clubs of the country which has a good football structure. The PFF is also trying to arrange another tour for the team so that it could proceed there after Bahrain tour for a few more matches before heading to Indonesia for the Asian Games.Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Essa and Mohammad Habib are assisting Jose Nogueira in the camp at the Model Town Ground in Lahore.