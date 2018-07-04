Time to conserve

The Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) report states that if a sufficient amount of reservoirs are not built, Pakistan will run out of water by 2025. During Independence, the per capital availability of water was over 5,000 cubic metres. Now, it has been reduced to 1,000 cubic metres. Pakistan needs to draft a national action plan for the judicious use of available water.

It should work on the construction of water reservoirs and a find way to ensure the reduction in water losses through seepage, leaching and percolation by lining of canals, distributaries and water channels. It should also control the pumping of underground water and over irrigation practices. The use of efficient methods of irrigation like sprinkler, basin and drip irrigation should be introduced across the country to ensure water conservation at all levels.

Shakeel Khan

Swat