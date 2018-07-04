Copper surges

Singapore : Copper rose on Tuesday, bouncing back from last session´s seven-month low, although escalating U.S.-China trade tensions kept a lid on the market.

Asian shares fell as sentiment remained fragile in the face of tense trade relations between the United States and other major economies, with investors braced for another potentially rocky day for Chinese markets. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9 percent at $6,582 a tonne by 0710 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Dec. 5 at $6,519 a tonne on Monday.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange finished up 0.2 percent at 51,430 yuan ($7,704.64) a tonne. "It is fundamentals as well as macro-economic environment which are keeping pressure on copper prices," said Meng Jie Wu, copper analyst CRU in Beijing.