Cinema: Films on Eid (and beyond)

Islamabad : Last week, June 16, was a big day for cinemas in Islamabad/Rawalpindi and nationwide. ‘Saat Din Mohabat In’, ‘Azaadi’, ‘Wajood’, Jurassic World: Fallen kingdom were the four major competing titles. In addition, four Pushto films also made it but the titles and credits are not available.

‘Saat Din Mohabat In’ from Dawn Films and IMGC, directed by Meenu-Farjaad, is a comedy scripted by Fasih Bari Khanadi, The cast includes Maira Khan, Sheheryar Munawar, Javed Sheikh and TV comedian Hina Dilpaneer. Melodies come from Arshad Mehmood, Shuja Haider and Shani Arshad. Film clicked well at the box office with its slick production and comic /romantic acts by Sheheryar Munawar. Maira Khan's gloss and glamour (even at the ‘mazars’ and ‘darghas’ is cut and paste from recent Bolllywood fad).The film minted 8.7 crore in one week.

Azaadi, directed and co-produced by Imran Malik, revolves around struggle in Kashmir where Nadeem must pass on the freedom message (loud and clear) to the upcoming freedom fighters(Read:Mommar Rana). This pretty much takes care of heroism,patriotism and action. For romance, Sonya Hussain is around to sing (and dance) to the tunes of composer Saghir Ali Bagga.Scriped by Wajid Zuberi,the film is playing moderately well at the box office and has made over 6.4 crore in one week.

Javed Sheikh returns as director in ‘Wajood’. Scripted by Javaid Sheikh himself and Baber Kashmiri, the cast includes Danish Taimoor, Aditi Singh, Saeeda Imtiaz, Shahid and of course Javaid Sheikh himself. The film has plenty of action but the highlights are its choreography, choice of outdoor locations with, charming and dazzling song picturisations on Danish Taimoor. Romance and crime run parallel in the calculated script. The film earned 2.5 crore in one week.

In imports, Universal Pictures Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom took lead over everything else by grabbing over 10 crore in its first week. Directed by JA Bayona, the cast includes Chris Pratt, Byce Dalls Howard, Jeff Goldbum and Geraldine Chaplin. Yet another squeal takes us to the same old fictional island in Central America(off the coast of Costa Rica) where volcanic destruction is waiting for our major characters but they must first rescue the left-over animals and repeat all their past acts in letter and spirit. Made at a budget of $ 180 million, the volcano running down is the main attraction as the planet is up for extinction but not before the good guys and gals make it (for another squeal of course).

The Censor Boards at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi decided to put hold on Indian imports for a week during Eid holidays. And sure, Salman Khan's Race 3 made it after Eid with roaring opening. Directed by Remo D'Souza, Shiraz Ahmad's script is not a highlight here. Salman, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez are more like comic book characters who come and make quick exits as directed in this 150 crore production. Anil Kapoor deals with drugs and arms. The flashbacks must take us to good old mother who brings surprises (and conflict) in her will for distribution of enormous wealth. Race 3 was lensed in Thailand, Abu Dhabi, kashmir, ladakh and Rajasthan. As for music, which is integral to all films in the sun-continent, why all the great Indian film composers had to leave so early and leave us with this mess. — [email protected]