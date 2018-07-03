Millennial participates in Partial Confucius Institute moot

Islamabad : Millennium Confucius Classroom of Roots Millennium Schools, Pakistan participated in the 2018 joint conference of Partial Confucius Institute in Asia held in Colombo, Sri Lanka says a press release.

Mona Kanwal, head of Chinese Language Department at Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) Pakistan, China Radio International (CRI) Millennium Confucius Classroom proactively participated in the Joint Conference of Partial Confucius Institute in Colombo.

Delegates from Confucius Institutes /Classrooms, Chinese Partner Companies, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, Confucius Institute Headquarters, Sri Lanka Partner universities, Sri Lanka local Chinese teachers, Chinese organisations in Sri Lanka participated at the joint conference. 100 delegates from 8 Asian countries including Pakistan, Turkey, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iran, Sri Lanka, India and Nepal participated at the joint conference.

The opportunities and limitations for the improvement of Confucius Institute and Classrooms were discussed at the conference. The welcome speech at the Opening Ceremony was delivered by the Deputy Chief Executive of Confucius Institute Headquarters and Deputy Director General of Hanban, China Yu Yunfeng.

The establishment of Confucius Institutes and Classrooms have not only enabled Chinese language to reach out to communities but it has provided the students with more opportunities. The Conference was a shared recognition of all the participants of the Confucius Institutes and Confucius Classrooms from 8 Asian countries. The Confucius Institute is an important institution of Chinese education and popularization of Chinese culture worldwide. “This is the first time for the joint conference to be held in Colombo marking an important stage of friendly cooperation between China and Asian countries.

Roots Millennium Schools under the leadership and vision of Chief Executive Faisal Mushtaq launched the unique Chinese Language School Initiative eight years before where now 8,500 students of RMS are learning Chinese language on full time basis as part of their structured academic study plan and language curriculum from grade 1 to 7.

CRI-Millennium Confucius Classroom Programme as millennia’s have coined a new generation of young Pakistanis educating themselves with a desire, determination and drive to look for opportunities across all areas of education, trade, commerce, tourism, Industry, business and research to help transform Pakistan China long standing historic Friendship into a Partnership. This language initiative will enable the youth to think about the challenges of tomorrow.

The closing Ceremony of the Joint conference of Partial Confucius Institutes/Classrooms exhibited the achievements of Confucius Institutes/Classrooms and laid emphasis on the localisation of teachers training programmes in China.