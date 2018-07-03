Tue July 03, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
July 3, 2018

PNCA art camp

Islamabad: A three-month long children's summer art camp began at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts. The organisers said the event, which would last on August 9, was meant to engage children in creative work.

They said the products made by participants would be displayed at the PNCA. The organisers said the children would learn about painting, sculpture, music, computer, flower making, calligraphy, drama, photography and puppetry. They said the classes would be held from Monday to Thursday at the PNCA Gallery no. 10.

