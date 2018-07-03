LDA officers use luxury vehicles despite court ban

LAHORE : The craze for using luxury vehicles in Lahore Development Authority (LDA) continued as several of its top officers, including an Additional Director General, are still using such vehicles above entitlement.

Recently, LDA following the orders of Supreme Court has returned seven luxury vehicles to S&GAD department, Punjab. The vehicles returned included a Land Cruiser V8 model 2015 (LEJ-15-11), three Toyota Fortuner (LEJ-16-101, LEJ-16-15 and LEJ-17-1153) and three Toyota Vigo (LEJ-13-777, LEJ-13-888 and LEJ-15-99).

Sources in LDA revealed that one of the returned vehicles was under the use of LDA’s ADG(HQ) Samia Saleem, who is a BPS-18 officer, was using Toyota Hilux Vigo (LEJ-13-777) having a capacity of 2494cc. She was on leave when the vehicle was returned. After resuming her duty at LDA, she came to know that her vehicle was also returned to S&GAD on which she raised a hue and cry.

LDA authorities immediately started looking for a new luxury vehicle for the ADG(HQ) and finally the vehicle Toyota Hilux Vigo (LE-16-111) having a capacity of 2494cc, which was under the use of Project Director Orange Train Saeed Akhtar was taken back and was given to ADG(HQ).

The post of ADG(HQ) is administrative type whereas Vigo vehicles were usually given to field officers but in LDA there was no particular SOP for issuance of vehicles and senior officials were using vehicles beyond their scale and designations.

According to sources, LDA follows the Punjab government’s policy for retention of transport strength according to which secretary of the department/head of department was authorised one car normally 1300cc as per entitlement. As per the policy, additional secretaries and equivalent posts (Directors) are allowed to retain one car of either 1300cc or 1000cc depending upon availability in the department whereas deputy secretaries and equivalent (Deputy Directors) are allowed to use one car up to 1000cc, depending upon availability of transport in the department concerned.

Other luxury vehicles, which are under use of other senior officials included a Toyota Hilux Vigo (2494cc) bearing registration number LEJ-16-555 was under the use of Mazhar Hussain Asif, Project Director 1, TEPA/Director P&D TEPA in BPS-19 grade. The vehicle is used for field visits to inspect and monitor development projects in the area of Lahore Division. The works involve construction of roads, flyovers, underpasses and buildings. The vehicle is also used in monitoring the mega projects like Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project by LDA and TEPA engineering formations.

Another Toyota Hilux Revo model 2017 (LEJ-17-515) having capacity of 2982cc was attached with the office of Additional Director General (UP) and Enforcement Directorate. The vehicle is being used in monitoring anti-encroachment operations in entire Lahore Division. The activity involves frequent field visits on daily basis for supervising the demolition activity in LDA schemes and private schemes in all the four districts.

Sardar Muhammad Akber Nakai, Director Land Development III, a BPS-19 grade officer is using Toyota Hilux Vigo, model 2005 having 2446cc (LWC-05-5485). The vehicle is an old one and in use of Director Land Development-III for last four years and the officer worked in the prime positions in LDA. The LDA authorities didn’t declare this a luxury vehicle on the pretext that it has almost outlived its life.

Iqbal Farid Malik, Director Recovery, a BPS-18 grade officer, was using Toyota Hilux Vigo model 2013 having 2494cc (LEJ-13-13). "The official vehicle is being used in sealing operations of properties under illegal commercial use, recovery of commercialisation fees, field visits, checking of covered areas of various uses like industries, petrol pumps, CNG stations, restaurants, multi-storey plazas etc. LDA officials said the officer is heading the directorates of Recovery and Commercialisation which contribute a lot to revenue generation for LDA.

Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Metropolitan Planner, a BPS-18 grade officer, was using Toyota Hilux Vigo, model 2013 having 2494cc (LEJ-13-999). The vehicle is being used by Chief Metropolitan Planner who is responsible for Master Plan of Lahore Division and regulating the urban planning function for the Authority. Duties of the officer involved field visits as well as off-road travel in certain areas.

Asim Saleem, Director Record Sifting Cell, a BPS-17 grade officer, was using Daihatsu Terious model 2012 having 1500cc capacity (LEJ-12-2200). The vehicle is in use of Director Record Sifting who is heading a team to sift the property files for which the officer has to visit various offices for commutation of land and other field activity.

Chaudhry Muhammad Akram, Urban Planner Specialist, a Non Payscale officer is using Toyota Hilux Vigo, model 2015 having 2494cc (LEJ-15-88). The vehicle is used for conducting field surveys in strategic planning unit for Special and Master Planning of Lahore Division by SPU Team.

Chinese team visiting LOLMTP is using Toyota Hilux Vigo, model 2013 having 2494cc (LEJ-13-22). When the Chinese team arrives, this vehicle is used for their survey at Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project's 27km long track.

Iqrar Hussain Quraishi, Project Director (Orange Line), a BPS-18 grade officer in TEPA is using Toyota Hilux Vigo, model 2013 having 2494cc (LEJ-13-555). As the work is in progress on Lahore Orange Line Project, the sites can’t be visited on ordinary vehicles like cars, due to construction debris, ditches & slush and underground structure (Cut & Cover area). Therefore, a 4 x 4 vehicle is allotted for smooth official working.

Hammad-ul-Hassan, Project Director-III, a BPS-18 grade officer in TEPA is using Toyota Hilux Vigo, model 2013 having 2494cc (LEJ-13-111). As the work is in progress on Lahore Orange Line Project, the sites can’t be visited on ordinary vehicles like cars, due to construction debris, ditches & slush and underground structure (Cut & Cover area). Therefore a 4 x 4 vehicle is allotted for smooth official working.

However, LDA spokesman said the authority is following the government policy in this regard. He said LDA has 139 vehicles, including 25 Honda City, 34 Mehran, 08 Toyota Corolla, 13 luxury and 59 miscellaneous, including Suzuki Cultus, Suzuki Baleno, Suzuki Bolan and etc and all vehicles were given to officers as per policy.

Over the question of the case of Samia Saleem, Additional Director General HQ, he said she is heading development of infrastructure works for LDA Avenue-I Housing Scheme and has to conduct frequent visits of the scheme for monitoring development works, removal of encroachments and re-planning of left-over areas. She is also heading the committee for resolving issues of old illegal housing schemes all over Lahore Division for which she has to conduct frequent field visits in all four districts of Lahore Division. He said this is why the officer was given this vehicle.